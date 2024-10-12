Short Interest in Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG) Grows By 13,250.0%

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,300 shares, a growth of 13,250.0% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intchains Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Intchains Group Price Performance
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter. Intchains Group had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 12.96%.
About Intchains Group
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
