Short Interest in Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG) Grows By 13,250.0%

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,300 shares, a growth of 13,250.0% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intchains Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICG

Intchains Group Price Performance

ICG opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Intchains Group has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $256.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter. Intchains Group had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 12.96%.

About Intchains Group

(Get Free Report)

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.