Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Grows By 62.9%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the September 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OIA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. 49,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,205. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

