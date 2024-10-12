Short Interest in Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS) Decreases By 37.7%

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 355,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 290,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Janone Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Janone stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.81. 124,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,110. Janone has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02.

Janone Company Profile

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

