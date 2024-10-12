Short Interest in Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Increases By 570.3%

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,053,200 shares, an increase of 570.3% from the September 15th total of 604,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Karoon Energy Price Performance

Karoon Energy stock remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Karoon Energy has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

Karoon Energy Company Profile

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Brazil, the United States, and Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

