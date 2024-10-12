Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Declines By 30.3%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,754,700 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 12,566,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29,182.3 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNGF remained flat at $2.33 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $4.51.

Get Li Ning alerts:

About Li Ning

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.