Short Interest in Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Declines By 28.7%

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 976,100 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 1,368,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,880.5 days.
Metro Price Performance
Shares of MTRAF stock remained flat at $60.67 during trading hours on Friday. Metro has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.01.
About Metro
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Metro
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.