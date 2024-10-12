Short Interest in Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Declines By 28.7%

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 976,100 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 1,368,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,880.5 days.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of MTRAF stock remained flat at $60.67 during trading hours on Friday. Metro has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $57.01.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

