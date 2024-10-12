Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Increases By 63.8%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,223,100 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the September 15th total of 1,967,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,115.5 days.
Mineral Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MALRF remained flat at $32.55 during trading hours on Friday. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40.
About Mineral Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mineral Resources
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.