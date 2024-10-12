Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Increases By 63.8%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,223,100 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the September 15th total of 1,967,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,115.5 days.

Mineral Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MALRF remained flat at $32.55 during trading hours on Friday. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

