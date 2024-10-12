Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Decreases By 63.0%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY opened at $27.43 on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

