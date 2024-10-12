Short Interest in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Increases By 67.9%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the September 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NURO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 13,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,692. The company has a market cap of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.29. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 181.04%.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

