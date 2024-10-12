Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Decreases By 32.1%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OneSoft Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OSSIF remained flat at $0.63 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,325. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. OneSoft Solutions has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.71.
About OneSoft Solutions
