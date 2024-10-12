Short Interest in Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Drops By 31.6%

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 4.9 %

Osprey Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,713. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust is a finance, insurance, and real estate company in the Trading industry.

