Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Grows By 68.2%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,600 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the September 15th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 812,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 69,175 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 252,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

