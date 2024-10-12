Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Grows By 68.2%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,600 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the September 15th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.45.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
