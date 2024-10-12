Short Interest in Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Expands By 2,000.0%

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

Shares of SZGPY stock remained flat at $1.78 on Friday. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.