Short Interest in Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Increases By 61.8%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the September 15th total of 310,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 167.2 days.

Sasol Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SASOF remained flat at $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sasol has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $13.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

