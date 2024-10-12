Short Interest in Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX) Decreases By 29.4%

Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Silynxcom Stock Performance
Silynxcom stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,510. Silynxcom has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.10.
Silynxcom Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silynxcom
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Silynxcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silynxcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.