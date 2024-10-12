Short Interest in Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX) Decreases By 29.4%

Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Silynxcom Stock Performance

Silynxcom stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,510. Silynxcom has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Silynxcom Company Profile

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices and other communications accessories in Israel, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers push-to-talk devices, communication controllers, and communication device cables and connectors; accessories and replacement parts; control boxes; in ear headsets and accessories, and headset systems; radio cables; Silynx apparel and gear products; and specialty products, as well as professional and maintenance support services.

