Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Drops By 26.3%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLCN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,783. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.