Short Interest in TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ) Drops By 40.7%

TrueShares Active Yield ETF (NASDAQ:ERNZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ERNZ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,216. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97. TrueShares Active Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

TrueShares Active Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

