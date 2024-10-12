Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Grows By 325.0%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Victory Square Technologies stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative net margin of 99.61% and a negative return on equity of 788.48%. The company had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.