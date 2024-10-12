Short Interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expands By 75.8%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the September 15th total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VYNE Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,623,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,249,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.91. 40,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 5,849.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

