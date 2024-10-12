Short Interest in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Increases By 38.5%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WINC opened at $24.22 on Friday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINCFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 1.75% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

