Short Interest in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Increases By 38.5%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WINC opened at $24.22 on Friday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF ( NASDAQ:WINC Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 1.75% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

