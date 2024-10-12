Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Drops By 44.0%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZIONO stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a $0.6219 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

