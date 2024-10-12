Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Drops By 44.0%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance
ZIONO stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zions Bancorporation, National Association
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.