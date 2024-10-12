Short Interest in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Increases By 118.9%

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the September 15th total of 849,700 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Zura Bio Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $4.06 on Friday. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Zura Bio will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZURA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at Zura Bio

In other news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,085,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,567.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZURA. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zura Bio by 51.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in Zura Bio by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

See Also

