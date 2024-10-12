Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance
VIPRF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 270,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,064. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Silver Viper Minerals
