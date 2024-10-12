Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance

VIPRF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 270,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,064. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

