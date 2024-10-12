Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,192 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

