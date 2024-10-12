Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE XOM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,294,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,737,104. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $487.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

