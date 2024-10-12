Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $36.87. 1,408,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,133. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

