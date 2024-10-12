Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.2 %

CCL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 28,855,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,365,629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

