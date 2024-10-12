Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $992,000 Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,890 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 338.6% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,201,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,173,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.21.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

