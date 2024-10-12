Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,165 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,567,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,402,000 after acquiring an additional 894,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after acquiring an additional 872,043 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,272,000 after acquiring an additional 848,067 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,626,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,300,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 423,406 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ remained flat at $19.52 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 444,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,111. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

