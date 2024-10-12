Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $600.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

