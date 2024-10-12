Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,253,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.49. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

