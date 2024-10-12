Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IVE stock opened at $198.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day moving average is $186.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $198.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

