Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,978 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, LongView Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $121.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average is $111.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $121.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

