Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 72.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 137,683 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 21,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 29.5% during the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.0% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $80.09 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.82. The company has a market cap of $643.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

