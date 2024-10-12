Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,703 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 161,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 97,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $646,000. Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

