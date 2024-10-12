Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $8.60 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,657 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:EFG opened at $106.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average is $103.25.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

