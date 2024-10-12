Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 172,289 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,289 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

