Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 83,097 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,097 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $191.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $191.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.