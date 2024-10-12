Simplicity Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.