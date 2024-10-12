Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Holdings Reduced by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,448,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,949 shares during the quarter. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 6.42% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $33,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,742,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 286.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 184,895 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,154,000. WJ Interests LLC lifted its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 449.7% during the first quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 290,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 237,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

