Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,069 shares during the quarter. Simplify Stable Income ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.53% of Simplify Stable Income ETF worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify Stable Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 399,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Stable Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $589,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify Stable Income ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Stable Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Stable Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000.

Simplify Stable Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUCK opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. Simplify Stable Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Simplify Stable Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

