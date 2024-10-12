SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $762.06 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $762.06 million and $49,780.82 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008369 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,035.21 or 1.00079282 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00054594 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.63060767 USD and is up 10.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $54,323.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.