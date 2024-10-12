SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Up 1,190.5% in September

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 1,190.5% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SLANG Worldwide Trading Down 19.0 %

SLGWF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 1,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,182. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. SLANG Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in worldwide. It offers cannabis vaporizers in various oil formulations; gummies; vapors for dry herbs and concentrates; and select genetics in vape cartridges, as well as cannabis to the medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

