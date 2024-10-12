Sleepless AI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.67 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Sleepless AI has a market cap of $55.03 million and $12.67 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sleepless AI token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00252048 BTC.

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessailab.com.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 228,437,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.39485072 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $11,891,948.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

