Smog (SMOG) Price Hits $0.0233

Smog (SMOG) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Smog has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and $94,035.54 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smog has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Smog token can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.25 or 0.00253778 BTC.

Smog Profile

Smog’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.02160093 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $181,077.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

