Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Short Interest Update

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 38,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Snail Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:SNAL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. 302,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $71.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.69. Snail has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). Snail had a negative return on equity of 141.25% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Snail will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snail Company Profile

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

