Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,994. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $124.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

