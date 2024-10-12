Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

NASDAQ SCKT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 8,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,756. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

