SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 4.8% on Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $17.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.08. 1,034,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,250,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. William Blair began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.81.
The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 5.10.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.56 earnings per share for the current year.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
