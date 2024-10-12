Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.31. 408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

